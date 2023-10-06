Typhoon Koinu approaches southern China, Hong Kong after Taiwan sees record-breaking winds

A typhoon was headed toward southern China and Hong Kong on Friday after bringing record-breaking winds and leaving one dead in Taiwan. Typhoon Koinu, after initially weakening, regained strength as it headed west across the South China Sea toward China's Guangdong province, the China Meteorological Administration said.

Hong Kong was hit by heavy rains about one month ago that killed at least two people and caused widespread flooding. 'TRUMP-LIKE' BILLIONAIRE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE IN TAIWAN PROMISES '50 YEARS OF PEACE' WITH CHINA CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Ferry service was suspended in parts of Guangdong province, and the city of Guangzhou canceled some flights and trains.

