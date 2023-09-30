Tylor Megill, Francisco Alvarez shine in Mets’ doubleheader sweep

The sooner 2023 is a distant memory, the better for the Mets. But Saturday’s doubleheader sweep may have provided some encouragement for next season, But Saturday night may have provided some encouragement for next season, as Tylor Megill followed David Peterson’s Thursday night outing with a strong one of his own in the first game, a 4-3 win, and Francisco Alvarez homered twice and finished...

But Saturday night may have provided some encouragement for next season, as Tylor Megill followed David Peterson’s Thursday night outing with a strong one of his own in the first game, a 4-3 win, and Francisco Alvarez homered twice and finished with a career-high six RBIs in the nightcap, an 11-4 victory, as the Mets swept the twin bill against the Phillies at Citi Field.

Sure, the playoff-bound Phillies have nothing to play for, since they are locked into the top wild-card spot in the National League and the Mets’ postseason hopes are long gone and the only math that matters to them is their position in MLB’s draft lottery, but the Mets will take any silver lining they can get.

And in the Game 1 win, that was Megill, who threw a career-high 7 ⅓ innings and held Philadelphia scoreless into the eighth.

Read more:

nypost »

Tylor Megill delivers strong outing in Mets win as he vies for 2024 roleThe young starters the Mets were hoping would fortify their rotation are finally pitching up to expectations.

Megill solid in career-long outing, Mets hang on to edge PhilsTylor Megill pitched a career-high 7 1/3 innings and tried out a splitter he learned from teammate Kodai Senga, helping the New York Mets beat the playoff-bound Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 in a doubleheader opener.

Megill solid in career-long outing, Mets hang on to edge PhilsTylor Megill pitched a career-high 7 1/3 innings and tried out a splitter he learned from teammate Kodai Senga, helping the New York Mets beat the playoff-bound Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 in a doubleheader opener.

Megill luce en larga actuación; Mets superan a FilisTylor Megill cumplió con una labor de siete innings y un tercio, la más larga en su carrera, e intentó lanzar un splitter que le enseñó su compañero Kodai Senga, para ayudar a que los Mets de Nueva York superaran el sábado 4-3 a los Filis de Filadelfia en el primer duelo de una doble tanda.

Mets celebrate two Mets prospects charging through their systemThe Mets’ two prospects of the year moved quickly — each ascending three levels in one season — but they did so with a focus on walking.

Francisco Lindor’s impact on Mets overshadowed by lofty expectationsLindor’s season has ranked among the best in franchise history, even if it isn’t recognized by a segment of the fan base that would rather focus on what he is not.