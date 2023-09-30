Tylor Megill delivers strong outing in Mets win as he vies for 2024 role

The young starters the Mets were hoping would fortify their rotation are finally pitching up to expectations. 7 ⅓ innings and held Philadelphia scoreless into the eighth, as the Mets beat the Phillies, 4-3, in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Phillies at Citi Field.
Philadelphia, who began the series locked into the top wild card spot in the National League.
Megill didn’t allow a hit until J.T. Realmuto’s single with two outs in the fourth.drilled in the helmet by a pitch from Philadelphia’s Taijuan Walker in the bottom of the second. New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill #38 waves to fans after he is pulled from the game during the 8th inning when the New York Mets played the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of their doubleheader.The 84-mph cutter broke the flap off of Alonso’s helmet and he stayed in the game after a visit from the training staff and Buck Showalter.
It was the 21st time Alonso had been hit by a pitch this season, the second-most in the majors behind only Seattle’s Ty France, who’s been drilled 34 times. Walker played for the Mets and Alonso the previous two years before signing with the Phillies last offseason. headtopics.com