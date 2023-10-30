TxDOT warns people to drive safely in oil and gas production areas as traffic deaths rise

that says nearly 25% of our state’s total traffic deaths happened in the state’s five main energy sectors.

The five main energy sectors include the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Barnett Shale, Anadarko Basin and the Haynesville/Bossier Shale. The sector closest to San Antonio is the Eagle Ford Shale. Some counties in that area include Atascosa, Frio, McMullen and Wilson.

In 2022, there were more than 78,000 traffic crashes in those five sectors resulting in 1,072 deaths. In the Eagle Ford Shale sector alone, there were 13,711 crashes, 186 deaths and 590 serious injuries.TxDOT hopes through their statewidecampaign that drivers will be more alert while driving through our state’s oil and gas producing areas. headtopics.com

TxDOT says the main reasons these areas see a higher rate of crashes is due to speeding and driver inattention. “Drivers need to be able to pay attention to the road and weather conditions and traffic around them, especially with these huge 18-wheelers that are driving along these energy sectors,” said Laura Lopez, Spokesperson for TxDOT.Stay focused, put your phone awayMaintain a safe distanceAbout the Author:

United States Headlines Read more: ksatnews »

LA Fire Department issues Red Flag Alert, parking restrictions ordered in hazardous areasParking rules in portions of the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone were ordered to begin Sunday morning Read more ⮕

Lebanese boats warned off fishing areas amid border clashesFishermen in the Lebanese city of Tyre are among those counting the costs of war in the Middle East. As Israel and Hezbollah clash, it is too dangerous to sail into nearby fishing grounds. Read more ⮕

Israel's state comptroller: Government failing on home frontMatanyahu Engelman says government should resolve problems of Israelis evacuated from areas near Gaza. Read more ⮕

Death Redefined: Expert Urges Overhaul of the Controversial U.S. “Death Act”Science, Space and Technology News 2023 Read more ⮕

Colorado weather: Winter storm hits with more than 15 inches of snow in some areas, winding down SundayIce and snow are the name of the game Sunday, with Saturday’s winter storm winding down by noon, according to National Weather Service meteorologists. Read more ⮕

Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitalsIsraeli troops and armor have expanded their assault deeper into the northern Gaza Strip, reaching built-up areas amid continued bombardment. Read more ⮕