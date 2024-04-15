Two Women Missing in Kansas Found Dead in Oklahoma

Two women from Kansas who went missing several weeks ago while on a trip to pick up children for a birthday party are dead, authorities in Oklahoma confirmed Monday. Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were driving through the Oklahoma panhandle to pick up Butler’s children for a March 30 birthday party in Kansas when they went missing. They never showed up to the birthday party , and their vehicle was found later that day abandoned on a rural highway near the Oklahoma - Kansas state line.

On Saturday, April 13, two weeks since the women had been seen, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said four people had been arrested in connection with the case:OSBI said they’ve each been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree. OSBI did not give details about a motive or possible connection between the missing women and the suspects.

Kansas Missing Dead Oklahoma Birthday Party Arrest Murder Kidnapping Conspiracy

