Two Visitors Face Federal Charges for Destroying Ancient Rock Formations at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Two visitors to Lake Mead National Recreation Area could face federal charges after a video circulating online shows them destroying ancient rock formations , park rangers said.

The two suspects, who appear to be men, are seen in the video scaling rock formations and pushing slabs of the iconic red sandstone to the ground.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area Ancient Rock Formations Video Vandalism Federal Charges

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



kgun9 / 🏆 584. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Total Solar Eclipse: Why Lake Erie And Lake Ontario Are Good ChoicesI’m the world's only solar eclipse journalist. I'm the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com and author of The Complete Guide To The Great North American Eclipse of April 8, 2024 and When Is The Next Eclipse? A traveler’s guide to total solar eclipses 2024-2034.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Buckeye Lake community holds bar hop to raise money for Indian Lake residentsEleven bars and restaurants in Buckeye Lake came together on Saturday to raise money for the victims of the Indian Lake tornado.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Visitors Caught on Video Destroying Ancient Rock Formations at Lake Mead National Recreation AreaPark rangers are seeking the public's help in identifying two visitors who were captured on video destroying ancient rock formations at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The damage to the federally-protected formations, shaped over time out of 140 million-year-old sand dunes, is irreversible.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Lake Travis school board to discuss potential ban of two high school library booksLake Travis ISD’s school board is meeting Wednesday to discuss potentially banning two books from the high school library.The

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Mother, two daughters among 4 injured when Eagle Mountain Lake trolley fell 25 feetThe victims were taking the mechanical lift from a home on a cliff down to the boat dock when a malfunction caused the trolley to fall.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Two men shot during altercation at Meadowbrook TRAX station in South Salt LakeTwo people have been shot after an altercation at the platform of the Meadowbrook TRAX station in Salt Lake County.Utah Transit Authority spokesperson Carl Ark

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »