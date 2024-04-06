Two United Airlines Planes Clip Wings at San Francisco Airport

Two United Airlines planes clipped wings while parking on Thursday night at San Francisco International Airport, a spokesperson from the airline confirmed. None of the 105 passengers or five crew members on the plane, United Airlines Flight 2181, an Airbus A319, was injured.

The flight was arriving from Reno and headed next from San Francisco to Fort Lauderdale,This is the most recent in a series of incidents involving United Airlines

United Airlines Planes Wings Parking San Francisco Airport Incident

United States Latest News

