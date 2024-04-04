Two Tickets Sold in Southern California Win Big in Powerball

No one won Powerball 's grand prize Wednesday, but two tickets sold in Southern California still hit it big. Tickets matching five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, were sold in San Dimas and Oxnard and are each worth $1,622,808, according to California lottery officials.
The Powerball jackpot is now at an estimated $1.23 billion -- the eighth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The next drawing is Saturday.
