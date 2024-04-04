Two Tickets Sold in Southern California Win Big in Powerball

No one won Powerball 's grand prize Wednesday, but two tickets sold in Southern California still hit it big. Tickets matching five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, were sold in San Dimas and Oxnard and are each worth $1,622,808, according to California lottery officials.

The Powerball jackpot is now at an estimated $1.23 billion -- the eighth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The next drawing is Saturday.

Powerball Lottery Jackpot California Tickets Southern California

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC7 / 🏆 67. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Los Angeles, California job with University of Southern California CCMB Dechen Lin LabWe are seeking 2 highly motivated postdoctoral fellows with background in either bioinformatics, cancer biology, epigenomics, immunology, or metabolism to join our NIH-funded laboratory at Center for Craniofacial Molecular Biology, Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Southern California.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

Man spends $600 on lottery tickets in Chino Hills as Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soarWith two jackpots totaling nearly $2 billion up for grabs, one SoCal man is trying to beat the odds by spending $600 on lottery tickets.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

2 lucky Texans win $1 million Mega Millions, Powerball tickets as jackpots soarTwo people who purchased Mega Millions and Powerball tickets in Central Texas may not have won the jackpot, but they’re definitely richer.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Powerball Jackpot Grows to $800 Million After No Winning TicketsThe Powerball jackpot reached $800 million after no tickets matched the winning numbers in the latest drawing. Five players won $1 million each by matching all five white balls. The next drawing will be held on Monday night.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Powerball Jackpot Rises to $645M After No Tickets Matched Winning NumbersThe Powerball jackpot continues to grow, now at an estimated $645 million, after nobody won the grand prize during Saturday night's drawing.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Powerball jackpot balloons to $645M after no tickets match winning numbersThe Powerball jackpot continues to grow, now at an estimated $645 million, after nobody won the grand prize during Saturday night's drawing.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »