Two suspects in custody after trying to run at traffic stop, SJSO says

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects are in custody after leading police on a chase in the woods off I-95.According to a spokesperson for SJSO, deputies were conducting a traffic stop at mile marker 313 on I-95 early Tuesday morning when the suspects tried to flee. One suspect pushed a deputy and ran into the woods while the other ran into the road.

A deputy coming to assist accidentally hit the suspect in the street with a patrol car. That suspect was transported by St. Johns County Fire Rescue with minor injuries. The other suspect, who ran into the woods, was quickly detained by deputies.104.5 WOKV’s Payroll Payout!

Biden says that all 10 drugs targeted for the first Medicare price negotiations will participate The creators of Skelly, the 12-foot skeleton, talk about how the Halloween decoration became a viral hit

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Three victims found at Dallas shooting scene; two of them shot, two tied up, police saidPolice said one of the three people was fatally shot and had his hands tied at the scene. No suspects are in custody.

Jovie Weaver, Keely Bowers help Palmyra field hockey down East PennsboroWeaver had two goals and an assist, and Bowers had two goals.

Suicide Bombing Attack in Turkish Capital Leaves Two Police InjuredA suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in the heart of the Turkish capital, Ankara, as a second was killed in a shootout with police.

Peruvian annual inflation eases to lowest level in more than two years By ReutersPeruvian annual inflation eases to lowest level in more than two years

Two killed in bear attack in Banff National Park, grizzly euthanizedWeather hindered response after Parks Canada received alert from GPS device from Red Deer River Valley on Friday night.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects are in custody after leading police on a chase in the woods off I-95.According to a spokesperson for SJSO, deputies were conducting a traffic stop at mile marker 313 on I-95 early Tuesday morning when the suspects tried to flee. One suspect pushed a deputy and ran into the woods while the other ran into the road.

A deputy coming to assist accidentally hit the suspect in the street with a patrol car. That suspect was transported by St. Johns County Fire Rescue with minor injuries.

The other suspect, who ran into the woods, was quickly detained by deputies.104.5 WOKV’s Payroll Payout!

Biden says that all 10 drugs targeted for the first Medicare price negotiations will participate

The creators of Skelly, the 12-foot skeleton, talk about how the Halloween decoration became a viral hit

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!