Two suspects in custody after trying to run at traffic stop, SJSO says

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects are in custody after leading police on a chase in the woods off I-95.According to a spokesperson for SJSO, deputies were conducting a traffic stop at mile marker 313 on I-95 early Tuesday morning when the suspects tried to flee. One suspect pushed a deputy and ran into the woods while the other ran into the road.
A deputy coming to assist accidentally hit the suspect in the street with a patrol car. That suspect was transported by St. Johns County Fire Rescue with minor injuries. The other suspect, who ran into the woods, was quickly detained by deputies.
A deputy coming to assist accidentally hit the suspect in the street with a patrol car. That suspect was transported by St. Johns County Fire Rescue with minor injuries.
