Two Students Facing Assault Charges After Fight at Clark Middle School

Two students are facing assault charges stemming from a fight at Clark Middle School last week, Anchorage School District officials said. Two students can be seen punching another student in the school gym in videos of the incident provided by a family member of the girl being assaulted.

A school resource officer from the Anchorage Police Department responded to the school on the afternoon of March 26, but the students suspected of assault had fled by the time the officer arrived, according to police spokeswoman Renee Oistad. The girl who was assaulted received medical treatment, Oistad said. In an interview this week, the girl’s mother said she brought her to the hospital for evaluation. She has significant bruising to her head and body, her mother said. The girl is recovering at home but plans to return to school next week, her mother said. The officer identified the students suspected to be involved in the assault and interviewed them the next morning, Oistad said

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



adndotcom / 🏆 293. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Community outraged after middle school girl attacked on camera at Riverside middle schoolA police investigation has been launched into the incident, which involved two students at Arizona Middle School in Riverside.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

After-School Worker at Everett Middle School Pleads Not Guilty to Child Sexual Abuse ChargesJeremy Rene Reyes, a 20-year-old after-school worker at Everett Middle School, has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually abusing a child. Reyes was charged with seven felonies, including sodomy and sexual intercourse with a minor. He was arrested last Tuesday at the school.

Source: SFnewsnow - 🏆 237. / 63 Read more »

Berlin High School and Middle School Damaged in StormOlentangy Local School District officials confirmed damage to Berlin High School and Berlin Middle School. Seven schools across the district were without power, leading the district to cancel classes Friday. Nearby in Berlin Twp., longtime neighbors saw their homes and farms damaged. Delaware County officials confirmed there were no injuries in the storms, which downed trees, and power line towers, and caused significant damage due to hail and wind.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Novato: High school senior Nerf gun challenge leads to middle school lockdownNovato Police Department officers responded to a report of a teenager with a handgun hiding in a bush in front of Sinaloa Middle School on Friday, but upon investigation found the handgun was a Ner…

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Lake Travis school board to discuss potential ban of two high school library booksLake Travis ISD’s school board is meeting Wednesday to discuss potentially banning two books from the high school library.The

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Student airlifted to hospital after brawl at San Diego middle schoolA middle school student in San Diego was airlifted to a hospital on Monday afternoon following a fight at Lincoln Middle School, school officials said.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »