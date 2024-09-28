Two Separate Shootings Leave One Man and One Woman Injured in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating two separate shootings that left one man and one woman injured Saturday morning.

According to police, the first incident happened around 1:54 a.m. on the 6000 block of Torresdale Ave. Officers had found a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen. Five 9mm FCCs and three 9mm live rounds were found at the scene.The next incident happened around 2:14 a.m. on the 2100 block of Bridge St., according to police.

The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information regarding either incident to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS 28-year-old made 15 offers, went $65,000 over asking price and still got rejected: The housing market is ‘a slap in the face'

Philadelphia Shooting Injured Crime Police Investigation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two Separate Shootings Leave One Man and One Woman Injured in PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred early Saturday morning, leaving a 36-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man injured. The first incident took place on Torresdale Ave., where officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. The second incident occurred on Bridge St., where the man arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle after being shot.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Eagles Fan-Favorite Predicted To Be In 'Final Season' With PhiladelphiaOne Philadelphia Eagles fan-favorite could be entering his final season with Philadelphia.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Nebula Unveils Two New Portable Projectors - One For 4K Picture Quality, One For FlexibilityI've spent the past 25 years writing about the world of home entertainment technology--first at Home Cinema Choice magazine, where I became Deputy Editor, and for the past 20 years on a freelance basis.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Destiny 2 moving to two smaller expansions per year instead of one big oneBungie is making some big changes to Destiny 2, including its release structure and how expansions will play out.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Philadelphia police seek information after separate overnight shootings leave 2 men injuredPhiladelphia police are seeking information after two separate shootings early Saturday morning left two men injured.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

30 Philly schools have been selected to receive extra $90k -- and more scrutiny -- to improve fasterThe new “Pioneer Networks” — which come from two of the district’s learning networks, one in South Philadelphia and one in North and Northwest Philadelphia.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »