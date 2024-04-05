Two Senn High School Students Wounded in Shooting Off School Grounds

Two Senn High School students were wounded in a shooting off school grounds following dismissal Thursday afternoon, according to officials. About 3:35 p.m., two male students were walking on a sidewalk in the 1100 block of West Catalpa Avenue in Edgewater Beach when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up next to them, according to Chicago police. A gunman inside the vehicle began firing in the student's direction before fleeing the area, police said.

An 18-year-old victim was wounded in the left leg and right arm, and a 16-year-old boy was struck in the left arm and left leg. Both were taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. Senn High School Principal Holly Dacres issued a letter to the school community Thursday night following the incident. "This afternoon after dismissal, shots were fired in the Edgewater community off school grounds," Dacres said in the letter. "I am very sorry to inform you that two members of our school community were injured.

