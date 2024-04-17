Two Senior Executives Depart OKX as Exchange Pursues Consolidation

Two senior executives of OKX departed the exchange as it pursues consolidation efforts, says CoinDesk. OKX joins the likes of Coinbase withits XLayer L2 launch. Chainlink, CurveFinance, and Eigenlayer are among the top protocols already deployed on XLayer. Two senior executives at crypto exchange OKX , Tim Byun and Wei Lan , have left the company after years of heading key roles, according to a CoinDesk source.

Also read:Apple India blocks Binance, nine other crypto exchanges weeks after FIU notice OKX launches XLayer Mainnet Despite the recent departures, OKX is expanding as it launched its exchange Layer 2 chain XLayer to the public Mainnet on Monday. XLayer was built with the Polygon Chain Development Kit to allow developers to build on a zero-knowledge Ethereum virtual machine compatible environment.

OKX Executives Departure Consolidation Coinbase Layer 2 L2 Tim Byun Wei Lan

