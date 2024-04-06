Two San Bernardino County Students Headed to Scripps National Spelling Bee Championship

Two San Bernardino County students Srikanth Satheesh Kumar and Shrey Parikh are headed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee championship! We celebrate two local students who will represent San Bernardino County at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May! The co-champions earned a spot in the competition after correctly spelling the words "rarefaction" and "recrudescent.

" Eighth-grader Srikanth Satheesh Kumar from Heritage Intermediate School explained his process in figuring out the spelling words he's assigned. "You know, it's just what everyone else thinks it is. Just to slow it down, you know, sound it out, and then just put whatever letters you think fit," said Kumar. "I like to see how words are made and understand their meaning," said Parikh. "I always liked English. So basically, in fourth grade, there was an opportunity to join the school spelling bee. It was so competitive and fun that I decided, why not do it again?" "Winning! That's all I remember," laughed Kuma

