Two professors in Wynnefield Heights hope to diversify the medical field ahead of National Latino Physician Day

They hope to change the number of Hispanics choosing a career in medicine by highlighting their community's achievements on October 1 for National Latino Physician Day. Aside from language, Dr. Fernandez hopes to motivate aspiring Hispanic medical professionals to take a leap of faith while balancing their family values. "You don't have to leave your family behind," Fernandez said.

"I'm just as close to my family as I was when I was growing up. That will never ever change."

What they do hope to change is the number of Hispanics choosing a career in medicine by highlighting their community's achievements on October 1 for National Latino Physician Day. "Although Hispanics are a large part of the population, they represent only 6% of the clinicians that there are," Bravo-Nuevo said."So, it's a reminder that work still needs to be done."

