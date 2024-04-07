Two Pedestrians Killed on I-5 in Western Washington

Two pedestrians were killed on I-5 in western Washington in less than 24 hours. One incident occurred in Arlington and the other in downtown Seattle . The Washington State Patrol stated that a 20-year-old man ran across I-5 in downtown Seattle and was hit by a car. This happened just before midnight on Friday. The previous day, a 29-year-old woman was killed on I-5 in Arlington .

Last year, 147 pedestrians were killed in Washington state, and so far this year, 28 pedestrians have lost their lives

