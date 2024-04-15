Two officers killed in shootout during stolen vehicle investigation

Jolie Lash and Ivan PereiraA sheriff's deputy and a police officer were killed after shots were fired as they investigated a report of a stolen vehicle in Salina, New York, officials confirmed early Monday morning.

When they entered the address, a suspect opened fire leading to a firefight between officers and the suspect, according to the police.Jensen and Hoosock were transported to the hospital where they were pronounced deceased, police said.The incident was sparked after Syracuse police officers attempted to perform a vehicle traffic stop earlier in the evening, officials said Monday morning.

