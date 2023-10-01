Two of One Piece's Wano Deaths Are More Important Than Fans Think

Warning! Spoilers for One Piece Raid on Onigashima ending!With the conclusion of One Piece’s Wano arc, the series is attempting to wrap up several plot threads all at once.

Warning! Spoilers for One Piece Raid on Onigashima ending!With the conclusion of One Piece’s Wano arc, the series is attempting to wrap up several plot threads all at once. Due to this, some of the character threads have either been cut completely or come to very abrupt ends. Two of Oden’s retainers fall into the latter category, with Ashura Doji and Izo being killed in the manga off-panel.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Ashura Doji and Izo are powerful warriors from One Piece's Wano Country who fought to help the Straw Hat Pirates during the raid on Onigashima. Before the raid, both Ashura and Izo were also extremely close to Kozuki Oden. Izo actually sailed with Kozuki Oden for a length of time before becoming one of Whitebeard’s division commanders, only returning to Wano after the failed assault on Blackbeard’s forces. Ashura, being one of the Red Scabbards who wasn’t sent forward in time, stayed in Wano Country as it fell to ruins. Though neither character could defend Wano during its time of greatest need, they both made the ultimate sacrifice to bring peace back to their land.

One Piece Would Have Been Different Without Izo and Ashura's Sacrifices In chapter 1052, titled “New Morning,” it’s revealed that both Izo and Ashura Doji died from the injuries they sustained during the Raid on Onigashima. However, the brevity of the reveal of the deaths is striking. Some characters, such as Kin’emon, were given extremely dramatic scenes that teased their death but ended up relatively okay. Ashura Doji and Izo on the other hand, weren’t even known to have died until this chapter, marking a distinct disparity between One Piece’s typical emotionally charged death scenes. Considering characters have survived much worse injuries, most notably Pell in Alubarna, it comes as an extreme shock to hear of these characters’ passing.

Things would have played out a lot differently during the Raid of Onigashima if Ashura and Izo had not sacrificed their lives. The one-time enemy turned fiercely loyal retainer to Oden, Ashura Doji's final moments saved the lives of his fellow Scabbards after tackling an explosive imitation of Oden through a multi-storied window. Without taking the explosion and the fall, Kin'emon and the rest of the samurai would have died there and not have been able to defend Momonosuke or kill Orochi once and for all.

The former Whitebeard Pirate, Izo, rejoined his former Wano compatriots to help free their homeland from the hell it had endured for two decades. Although he did not survive to see the new dawn rise, Izo's sacrifice directly saved Straw Hat Luffy and every life his liberation of Wano affected. Luffy temporarily died after one CP0 agent interfered with his battle against Kaido. However, the World Government agents would have likely had even more success had Izo not killed one of the top-ranking agents before his death. If both agents had made it to Luffy, their chances of definitively killing their target would have increased, giving the citizens of Wano a very different ending.

One Piece's Scabbard Deaths Felt Unceremonious But Were Pivotal Though these characters are now dead, their contributions will be forever remembered, thanks to Momonosuke's goodwill. His orders to bury their remains alongside those of Oden and Yasuie demonstrate how integral these characters were to the Raid on Onigashima. Though their passing is undoubtedly sad, it has opened up a wave of intense criticism from fans who believe the Wano arc ended abruptly. Even the news of their deaths felt somewhat rushed as the chapter's tone was more relaxed than somber in the wake of these characters being killed off.

Ashura Doji and Izo were definitely not expected to die by the Wano arc’s conclusion, judging from fan reactions. Despite their originally ambiguous fates, the two characters are gone for good now. With One Piece now teasing the arrival of Admiral Ryokugyu however, it remains to be seen whether their efforts to free Wano were for naught.

