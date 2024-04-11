Two Nigerian brothers plead guilty to sexually extorting teenage boys

Two brothers from Nigeria pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexually extorting teenage boys and young men in Michigan and across the country, including one who took his own life, a federal prosecutor said. Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, of Lagos, Nigeria , each pleaded guilty to conspiring to sexually exploit teenage boys , U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a statement. The offense has a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, Totten said, and a maximum penalty of 30 years.

A date for sentencing hasn't been set. Sexual extortion, or sextortion, involves persuading a person to send explicit photos online and then threatening to make the images public unless the victim pays money or engages in sexual favors. The Ogoshis were accused of running an international sextortion ring in which they posed as a woman and which resulted in the suicide of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay of Marquette, in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, on March 25, 2022. The two men were accused of inducing DeMay to send a naked picture of himself and then extorting him. The Ogoshis, who had previously been extradited from Nigeria to stand trial, were remanded to the custody of federal marshals after pleading guilty. 'These convictions will send a message to criminals in Nigeria and every corner of the globe ... we can find you and we can bring you to justice,' Totten said in a statemen

Nigeria Brothers Guilty Plea Sexual Exploitation Teenage Boys Sextortion Suicide

