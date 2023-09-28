Two new inflation reports were just released. The Fed is watching.

Buried in the gross domestic product report released Thursday were two new measures of inflation. The Commerce Department for the first time reported price indexes for PCE excluding food, energy, and housing, and PCE services excluding energy and housing. The government said it was breaking out the information based on requests from data users.

Federal Reserve officials including Chair Jerome Powell say they are closely looking at inflation trends in non-housing services.

At an annual rate, the PCE price index excluding food, energy and housing slowed to a 3% rate in the second quarter from 4.1% in the first quarter, and PCE services excluding energy and housing slowed to a 3.5% rate from 5.1%. Fed officials often say that core measures of inflation tend to be better predictors of future inflation than the so-called headline measures.

Powell, at his last press conference, talked about looking at core inflation in three buckets. “If you look at June, July, and August, you’re looking at, you know, really significant declines in core inflation, largely in the goods sector, also to some extent in housing services, and just a little in non-housing services,” he said. “Those are the three buckets.” headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Two Minnesota children dead, two others injured after SUV hits Amish buggyTwo children died and two others were injured after an Amish buggy collided with a car in southern Minnesota Monday morning.

Two Photographers, Two Journeys and One Year Unite in MFAH's Robert Frank/Todd Webb ExhibitIn 1955, Robert Frank and Todd Webb were not only two of the most famous photographers in New York, but the entire country. And it was in that year both Frank and Webb got the good news that they would be each receiving a grant from the Guggenheim Foundation to...

Remains of World War II soldier from Connecticut to be buried in New YorkThe remains of a United States Army soldier from Waterbury who was killed during World War II have been identified and he will be buried in October. The U.S. Army Human Resources Command has identified the soldier as Army Sgt. Bernard J. Sweeney Jr., a native of Waterbury. He was 22 years old when he died. Sweeney was assigned to…

Idaho dog owners guilty after dog mauls 5-year-old; animal to be confined when outsideTwo Teton County residents are guilty of two misdemeanor crimes of

Haley Noblit, Brooke Guthrie lead Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer down Big SpringNoblit had three goals and two assists, and Gurthrie had two goals and one assist.

Giants’ Mark Glowinski buried on bench in second year of $20M dealThe Giants have effectively benched Mark Glowinski, barely into his second season after signing a three-year, $20 million deal to be a starter.

Buried in the gross domestic product report released Thursday were two new measures of inflation — and they both seem to be showing that the disinflation trend is continuing.

The Commerce Department for the first time reported price indexes for PCE excluding food, energy, and housing, and PCE services excluding energy and housing. The government said it was breaking out the information based on requests from data users. Federal Reserve officials including Chair Jerome Powell say they are closely looking at inflation trends in non-housing services.

At an annual rate, the PCE price index excluding food, energy and housing slowed to a 3% rate in the second quarter from 4.1% in the first quarter, and PCE services excluding energy and housing slowed to a 3.5% rate from 5.1%. Fed officials often say that core measures of inflation tend to be better predictors of future inflation than the so-called headline measures.

Powell, at his last press conference, talked about looking at core inflation in three buckets.

“If you look at June, July, and August, you’re looking at, you know, really significant declines in core inflation, largely in the goods sector, also to some extent in housing services, and just a little in non-housing services,” he said. “Those are the three buckets.”

The broader core PCE price index was 3.7% for the second quarter, unrevised from previous estimates.