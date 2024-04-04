Two Missing Mothers in Oklahoma Believed to be Victims of Foul Play

Two missing mothers in Oklahoma appear to be victims of foul play , as their vehicle was found abandoned in a remote part of the state. Authorities are investigating the suspicious disappearance of Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, who were traveling together to pick up children.

The local sheriff's office located the vehicle near the Kansas border.

Oklahoma Missing Mothers Foul Play Suspicious Disappearance Investigation

