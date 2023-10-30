Two men shot and killed in East Flatbush building: NYPD

Two men were shot and killed in a Brooklyn apartment building Sunday night in what police suspect was a dispute among neighbors.

According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911 call for a male shot around 10:30 p.m. in a building on Brooklyn Avenue and Foster Avenue in East Flatbush. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man and a 27-year-old man in the building’s fourth floor hallway — both suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

Police officials said the two victims appear to have been involved in a verbal argument with a third man, who also lives in the building, and that the third man was the one who opened fire.The 67th precinct, which includes East Flatbush, has seen eight other fatal shootings this year, according to data from the NYPD compiled by Gothamist. headtopics.com

Homicides and shooting incidents have both declined in the precinct compared to last year, with homicides down over 30% and shooting incidents down almost 20%, NYPD data shows.Brittany Kriegstein covers all breaking news around New York City, with a focus on crime and gun violence. Got a tip? Email Brittany at bkriegstein@nypublicradio.org.

