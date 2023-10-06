Two men sentenced in the stray-bullet killing of 10-year-old D.C. girl

Makiyah Wilson, a 10-year-old, was fatally shot in July 2018 as she went to get ice cream. (Courtesy of Raven Hall/Family photo)Two of six men convicted in the 2018 fatal shooting of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson, who was hit by a stray bullet on a Northeast D.C. street, were sentenced to prison Friday, one for 60 years and the other for six.
Authorities said members of a neighborhood crew from the Wellington Park area of Southeast stole the car and assembled an arsenal of weapons as part of a plot to target people associated with the Clay Terrace neighborhood.
Makiyah was killed, and four other people were wounded. Okun said it was a “miracle” that no one else died in an attack that turned a pleasant summer day in the neighborhood into a “horrible” tragedy.Cobbs’s attorney, Kevin McCants, asked the judge to sentence Cobbs under the D.C. headtopics.com
At Friday’s sentencing, the girl’s mother, Donnetta Wilson, who has since moved out of the Washington area, spoke via video about her daughter, calling her an “angel on Earth.” “This has been hard. This has been a big, tragic change for my family,” Wilson said. “These prison sentences don’t change the pain. My family and I will never be okay.”Makiyah’s grandmother Pandora Wilson, standing just feet from the two men, said the city has changed because of the shooting. “Ya’ll have made D.C. the worst place to live,” she said.
In a letter to the judge, Michael Wilson, Mikayah’s father, said he still struggles with losing his daughter. “She was my joy. You took my joy, the light of my life. I don’t feel joy anymore,” he wrote. Wilson, as he did during most of the trial, sat in the courtroom as his letter was read aloud. He was too emotional to speak. headtopics.com
The four other defendants convicted in the case last summer — Quentin Michals, 25, Qujuan Thomas, 24, Darrise Jeffers, 23, and Gregory Taylor, 27 — are scheduled to be sentenced later this month. A trial for remaining defendants is scheduled for next year.