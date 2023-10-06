Two men sentenced in the stray-bullet killing of 10-year-old D.C. girl

Makiyah Wilson, a 10-year-old, was fatally shot in July 2018 as she went to get ice cream. (Courtesy of Raven Hall/Family photo)Two of six men convicted in the 2018 fatal shooting of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson, who was hit by a stray bullet on a Northeast D.C. street, were sentenced to prison Friday, one for 60 years and the other for six.

Authorities said members of a neighborhood crew from the Wellington Park area of Southeast stole the car and assembled an arsenal of weapons as part of a plot to target people associated with the Clay Terrace neighborhood.

Makiyah was killed, and four other people were wounded. Okun said it was a “miracle” that no one else died in an attack that turned a pleasant summer day in the neighborhood into a “horrible” tragedy.Cobbs’s attorney, Kevin McCants, asked the judge to sentence Cobbs under the D.C. headtopics.com

At Friday’s sentencing, the girl’s mother, Donnetta Wilson, who has since moved out of the Washington area, spoke via video about her daughter, calling her an “angel on Earth.” “This has been hard. This has been a big, tragic change for my family,” Wilson said. “These prison sentences don’t change the pain. My family and I will never be okay.”Makiyah’s grandmother Pandora Wilson, standing just feet from the two men, said the city has changed because of the shooting. “Ya’ll have made D.C. the worst place to live,” she said.

In a letter to the judge, Michael Wilson, Mikayah’s father, said he still struggles with losing his daughter. “She was my joy. You took my joy, the light of my life. I don’t feel joy anymore,” he wrote. Wilson, as he did during most of the trial, sat in the courtroom as his letter was read aloud. He was too emotional to speak. headtopics.com

The four other defendants convicted in the case last summer — Quentin Michals, 25, Qujuan Thomas, 24, Darrise Jeffers, 23, and Gregory Taylor, 27 — are scheduled to be sentenced later this month. A trial for remaining defendants is scheduled for next year.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Report: Sen. Bob Menendez's wife hit and killed pedestrian in 2018 car crashAccording to new reports, Nadine Arslanian (now Menendez) was involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in December 2018.

Nadine Menendez, wife of embattled NJ senator, killed man in 2018 crashThe FBI says the senator and his wife got the car from Jose Uribe, in exchange, the senator allegedly offered to help interfere in a criminal case Uribe was\u2026

Democrat Sen Menendez’s wife hit, killed pedestrian while driving in 2018: reportsNadine Arslanian Menendez, wife of Democrat New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, was involved in a fatal traffic accident with a pedestrian in 2018 and deemed not at fault.

Deadly 2018 car crash referenced in Sen. Menendez indictmentAccording to a report from the Bogota, New Jersey, police department, Nadine Menendez struck 49-year-old Richard Koop with her Mercedes-Benz sedan in Bogota in December 2018, killing him. She was d…

Bob Menendez’s wife killed a pedestrian with her car in 2018, police records showJonathan Dienst is chief justice contributor for NBC News and chief investigative reporter for WNBC-TV in New York.

Video shows moments after Sen. Menendez’s wife fatally hit pedestrian in 2018This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics