Two Men Found Dead in South Bexar County Home

The bodies of two men were found in a home Tuesday morning in south Bexar County, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. Concerned relatives discovered the men with gunshot wounds after forcing their way into the home. The victims, aged in their 40s and 70s, were found in a bedroom along with numerous weapons and drug paraphernalia.

Relatives had last heard from the men on March 23, and deputies had previously attempted a welfare check on March 27 but were unable to gain access to the locked home

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two men sentenced to life in prison in separate murder casesTwo life sentences were handed down Wednesday in two different Bexar County courtrooms.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Bexar County to spend more than $3.9 Million on domestic violence preventionBexar County Commissioners and Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai approved more than $3.9 Million to fund the Bexar County Domestic Violence Intervention Program.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Two dead bodies found at far south Bexar County home, BCSO saysNeighbors say the owner of this home is involved in the towing industry and there is usually a lot of activity here at this site.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

Brazoria County grand jury clears two men of rape allegationsA Brazoria County grand jury cleared two men of allegations of raping a woman.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Two Men Arrested with Suspected PCP in Washington CountyTwo men were arrested in Washington County after authorities seized 2 gallons of PCP from their vehicle. A Utah Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop and found a plastic baggie consistent with marijuana use, a vacuum-sealed baggie suspected to be concealing a controlled substance, a marijuana pipe, a black backpack, and another bundle of a powdery substance. The men were handcuffed and additional units were called to the scene.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Dale County deputy recounts rescue of two young men whose boat capsized“Usually, circumstances like this turn out for the worse,” Deputy Matthew Watson said.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »