Two Men Arrested in Connection with Murder of 2-Year-Old Girl in Serbia

Serbia n police have arrested two men suspected of killing a 2-year-old girl whose disappearance last month gripped the nation. The ten-day search was closely followed by local media and public in Serbia and the region.

Serbia Police Arrest Murder 2-Year-Old Girl Disappearance

