Two Men Arrested for Running Labor Trafficking Operation Disguised as Trucking Company

Two men are behind bars, accused of running a labor trafficking operation disguised as a trucking company . Jose De Jesus Velasquez, 35, and Juan Carlos Velasquez-Flores, 27, were arrested Thursday and charged with continuous trafficking of persons, a first-degree felony. The San Antonio Police were tipped off on July 8, 2023, about the operation through the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Investigators met up with the 57-year-old man, who originally came up to the United States from Mexico as a farm laborer on a work visa. After his seasonal farm work ended, he was referred to VSR Transportation, a San Antonio trucking company which had later closed. According to the arrest report, he was recruited by Velasquez to work as a truck driver and mechanic

Two Half-Brothers Apprehended in Human Trafficking Operation in San AntonioTwo half-brothers were apprehended Thursday after a call to a National Trafficking Hotline uncovered a trafficking operation here in San Antonio. Jose De Jesus Velasquez, 35, and Juan Carlos Velasquez-Flores, 27, were owners of a now-closed business called BSR Transportation, which used to deliver goods throughout the country. They are accused of seeking out migrants, specifically from Mexico, to come to the U.S. and work for their company. They would then work the migrants beyond the legal work limit for truck drivers and alter their books, not paying them for time worked. They then threatened to call authorities on the migrants if they spoke up, exploiting them for their work. Investigators have spoken to a handful of victims, but they believe there are more victims out there.

