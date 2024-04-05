Two Men Arrested for Running Labor Trafficking Operation Disguised as Trucking Company

Two men are behind bars, accused of running a labor trafficking operation disguised as a trucking company . Jose De Jesus Velasquez, 35, and Juan Carlos Velasquez-Flores, 27, were arrested Thursday and charged with continuous trafficking of persons, a first-degree felony. The San Antonio Police were tipped off on July 8, 2023, about the operation through the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
Investigators met up with the 57-year-old man, who originally came up to the United States from Mexico as a farm laborer on a work visa. After his seasonal farm work ended, he was referred to VSR Transportation, a San Antonio trucking company which had later closed. According to the arrest report, he was recruited by Velasquez to work as a truck driver and mechanic
