Two Men Arrested for Having Loaded Guns at Topgolf in Naperville

Two suburban men are being held in DuPage County Jail as of Monday, each charged following separate weekend arrests with having a loaded gun inside their vehicles parked at Topgolf in Naperville. Police made the back-to-back gun-related arrests in the parking lot of the indoor recreational golf, and restaurant and bar facility, at 3211 Odyssey Court, over the weekend, according to a joint news release from the Naperville Police Department and DuPage County state’s attorney’s office Monday.

Dijon Lane, 34, of the 2900 block of 140th Place in south suburban Blue Island, is charged with armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, the release states. According to the release, Naperville police officers were on patrol in the Topgolf parking lot at around 6:30 p.m. Friday when they noticed a cannabis odor coming from a vehicl

