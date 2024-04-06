Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Lure Children into a Van Released Due to Misinterpretation of SAFE-T Act

Two men arrested for allegedly trying to lure children into a van were let go after a Chicago area judge released them under the impression that the recently posted no-bail SAFE-T Act prevented the men from being held. The two suspects, Kenchi Edwards, 60, and Kraig McCauley, 55, allegedly tried to lure several 14-year-old children into their van with promises of “games” and the promise of meeting a “ famous athlete .
”Two felons accused of luring children into a van where cops found condoms, lubricant and a mattress were NOT detained on the charges because prosecutors and a judge wrongly believed attempted child abduction was not detainable under the SAFE-T Act.The police soon detained the two men and reportedly found a mattress in the van along with a used crack pipe, “numerous condoms, lubricant and binoculars,” and several open bottles of alcohol. Then men were arrested and charged with two counts of child luring by a person older than 21 and two counts of attempted child abductio
