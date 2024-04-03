Two Los Angeles Restaurants Named Finalists for James Beard Foundation Awards

In January, 18 of L.A.’s most beloved pop-ups, restaurants, bakers, rising-star talents and established names earned nods as semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard Foundation Awards. This morning, only two have been chosen as finalist nominees.

The annual accolades celebrate multiple facets of the hospitality industry — including beverage programs, outstanding restaurateurs, leadership, new restaurants, emerging talent and pastry chefs — and serve as one of the country’s most prestigious honors in the field. Though this year’s Los Angeles semifinalists included a broad mix of stalwarts and new businesses, just two, along with an Orange County bar, will proceed to the awards ceremony held June 10 in Chicago. Lord Maynard Llera of celebrated Melrose Hill restaurant Kuya Lord is L.A.’s only contender in the category for best chef: California this yea

