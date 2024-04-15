Two Law Enforcement Officers Killed in Shooting Incident in Salina, New York

A sheriff's deputy and a police officer have died after shots were fired as they investigated a stolen vehicle in Salina , New York , officials confirmed early Monday morning.
A Syracuse police officer and an Onondaga County sheriff's deputy were initially taken to a local hospital in critical condition following the shooting, officials said earlier. Both were pronounced dead at University Hospital, a police official said Monday morning.Just after 7 p.m., Syracuse police officers attempted to perform a vehicle traffic stop, officials said Monday morning.
Syracuse police and Onondaga County sheriff's deputies responded to the address, where a man opened fire on the law enforcement officers, police said. "This is a dark day for Syracuse. This is our worst nightmare come true," Mayor Ben Walsh said at a press conference. "Our thoughts right now are with the families of those two officers, two heroes, and if anyone knows the family member of a police officer, give them a hug. This is their worst nightmare and we just need to be there for everyone in the law enforcement community today."ABC News' Megan Wordell and Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.
Shooting Law Enforcement Stolen Vehicle Salina New York

