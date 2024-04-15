Two Law Enforcement Officers Killed in Shooting Incident in Salina, New York

A sheriff's deputy and a police officer have died after shots were fired as they investigated a stolen vehicle in Salina , New York , officials confirmed early Monday morning.

A Syracuse police officer and an Onondaga County sheriff's deputy were initially taken to a local hospital in critical condition following the shooting, officials said earlier. Both were pronounced dead at University Hospital, a police official said Monday morning.Just after 7 p.m., Syracuse police officers attempted to perform a vehicle traffic stop, officials said Monday morning.

Syracuse police and Onondaga County sheriff's deputies responded to the address, where a man opened fire on the law enforcement officers, police said. "This is a dark day for Syracuse. This is our worst nightmare come true," Mayor Ben Walsh said at a press conference. "Our thoughts right now are with the families of those two officers, two heroes, and if anyone knows the family member of a police officer, give them a hug. This is their worst nightmare and we just need to be there for everyone in the law enforcement community today."ABC News' Megan Wordell and Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.

