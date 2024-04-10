Two Killed in Wrong-Way Collision on Southbound I-5 in Chula Vista

Two drivers were killed in a wrong-way collision on southbound Interstate 5 in Chula Vista , California . The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. and caused significant traffic delays during the morning commute . Both drivers, a 67-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy, died at the scene. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and a toxicology report is pending to determine if alcohol or drugs were involved. The identities of the deceased have not been released.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the CHP San Diego Area

Collision Wrong-Way Interstate 5 Chula Vista California Traffic Delays Morning Commute Drivers Investigation Toxicology Report Alcohol Drugs Identities California Highway Patrol CHP San Diego Area

