Two Killed in Florida Shooting, Including Security Officer

Police said two people were killed, including a security officer and a suspect, in a shooting in Florida early Saturday morning. It was reported that the shooting stemmed from a fight at Martini Bar in Doral .

A security guard tried to intervene but was fatally shot by the suspect. Two Doral officers responded to the scene and shot the suspect. Six bystanders were also shot, with two in critical condition and four in stable condition.

Florida Shooting Security Officer Suspect Martini Bar Doral Fight Intervention Bystanders

