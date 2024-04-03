Two Individuals Charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Riot

27-year-old Brian Lightfoot and 41-year-old Jeremy White face a charge of conspiracy to commit a riot. White also faces an assault charge. Prosecutors said they are self-described anti-fascists who went to that rally on Jan. 9, 2021, three days after the Capitol insurrection, with the specific intent of violence. San Diego Police Detective Emily Clark testified to viewing several videos of the event on social media and reviewing hundreds of police body-worn camera clips.

She also identified the 11 defendants in this case

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBS8 / 🏆 335. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade Shooting: Three Men Charged With Firearms TraffickingThe Justice Department says 12 individuals brandished firearms and at least six individuals fired their weapons.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Two juveniles charged with a combined 18 counts in shooting at Adams County sports barÓscar A. Contreras is a Murrow-nominated journalist who has been writing for the E.W. Scripps Company since January 2014.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Boy, 15, charged with robbing two men at gunpoint in ChicagoA teenager has been charged after allegedly robbing two men at gunpoint late last month on Chicago's South Side.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Driver Charged After Striking Two Brothers, Killing One, in East ElmhurstA 52-year-old with a history of driving recklessly was charged after striking two brothers -- and killing one -- in East Elmhurst on Wednesday afternoon. The two young brothers were walking with their mother in a crosswalk when a pickup truck crashed into them in Queens. There's now a memorial at the East Elmhurst site where 8-year-old Bayron Palomin Arroyo was killed and his 10-year-old brother injured.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Andre Gordon: Suspect charged after violent rampage spanning two states left 3 people deadA man accused of his stepmother, teenage sister and mother of his children has been charged by New Jersey authorities after the violent rampage led to a barricade and his eventual capture in Trenton.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Son of Texas A&M football coach charged with two counts of murderBlaise Taylor, son of Carl “Trooper” Taylor, has been indicted in the 2023 poisoning deaths of his girlfriend and her 5-month-old fetus.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »