Two Individuals Charged in Elderly Injury and Fatal Dog Attack

Two individuals are charged with injury to the elderly and dangerous dog attack resulting in death. Their two dogs attacked Ramon Najera, 81, and his wife while visiting a friend in a West Side neighborhood on Feb. 24, 2023. Ramon Najera died of his injuries. The defense blames Animal Care Services for the incident, stating that the dogs had previously been detained for other bite incidents but were never deemed as ' dangerous dogs '.

Animal Care Services officials argue that they followed state law and that no affidavit was filed after the previous attacks. The judge will make a decision on whether to drop the charges by June 17, and the trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 9

Elderly Injury Dog Attack Death Animal Care Services Dangerous Dogs Trial

