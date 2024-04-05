Two Half-Brothers Apprehended in Human Trafficking Operation in San Antonio

Two half-brothers were apprehended Thursday after a call to a National Trafficking Hotline uncovered a trafficking operation here in San Antonio . Jose De Jesus Velasquez, 35, and Juan Carlos Velasquez-Flores, 27, were owners of a now-closed business called BSR Transportation, which used to deliver goods throughout the country. They are accused of seeking out migrants, specifically from Mexico, to come to the U.S. and work for their company.
They would then work the migrants beyond the legal work limit for truck drivers and alter their books, not paying them for time worked. They then threatened to call authorities on the migrants if they spoke up, exploiting them for their work. Investigators have spoken to a handful of victims, but they believe there are more victims out there
Half-Brothers Apprehended Trafficking Operation San Antonio Migrants Exploitation
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
San Antonio police, Homeland Security bust human trafficking ringFifteen people allegedly linked to a human trafficking operation were detained by San Antonio police and Homeland Security.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »
Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »
Source: KXDF News 13 - 🏆 266. / 63 Read more »