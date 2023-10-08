The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

About 9.4 million people are eligible to vote for the new state legislature in Bavaria and around 4.3 million in neighboring Hesse, a region that includes Germany’s financial capital, Frankfurt. Both states are led by the country’s main opposition Union bloc, made up of the Christian Democratic Union and the Bavaria-only Christian Social Union.

The three national governing parties — the Social Democrats, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats — won’t do well on Sunday because people “aren’t confident in their being able to solve the problems in the country,” prominent political scientist Karl-Rudolf Korte told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper. headtopics.com

"That has to do with the variety of crises, but also with the communication," he said. "The situation would be different if the (coalition) partners would explain better what they are doing and why, if they would act more closely together."

Scholz would have to find someone new to lead his government’s response on that issue if Interior Minister Nancy Faeser becomes, but she doesn’t appear likely to end the CDU’s 24-year hold on the job. Green challenger Tarek Al-Wazir, currently the deputy governor to conservative incumbent Boris Rhein, also faces an uphill struggle. headtopics.com

Soeder is widely considered a potential candidate to challenge Scholz in 2025, although he has denied such ambitions. A respectable result on Sunday would underscore his standing.

