Two Generations of Animation Collide in Final 'Star Trek: Very Short Treks' Video

The Big Picture This week, Star Trek: Very Short Treks reaches the final frontier, and its final episode, with "Walk, Don't Run." Two generations of Star Trek animation find themselves in a bitter clash — and only a pair of Starfleet legends can help them.

After presenting a montage of Animated Series clips, the perpetually upbeat Tendi doesn't choose her words carefully and suggests that her predecessors walked so she and her fellow Lower Decks stars could run — to which Scotty and company take great offense.

Who Are M'Ress and Arex? Star Trek: The Animated Series debuted on NBC in 1973; the series was animated by Filmation, the studio famed for Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids, The New Adventures of Flash Gordon, and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. headtopics.com

Like the other episodes of Very Short Treks, "Walk, Don't Run" was created and executive produced by Too Many Cooks' Casper Kelly; Ashley Kohler also executive produced. Brandon Betts was the supervising producer, and Aaron Hawkins produced and directed.

