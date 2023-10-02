Two Freedom Caucus members are against McCarthy ouster motion, for now

On Sean Hannity’s radio show on Monday, Roy said that he believes McCarthy should be given the chance to finish the appropriations process and get through the rest of this battle before they bring up a motion to vacate.Their comments come amid threats from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to bring a motion to vacate this week. Gaetz had previously said he would move to remove the speaker if he brought a clean continuing resolution to the floor, which he did on Saturday.

Their comments come amid threats from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to bring a motion to vacate this week. Gaetz had previously said he would move to remove the speaker if he brought a clean continuing resolution to the floor, which he did on Saturday. So now, Gaetz said the motion to vacate will come sometime this week.

“I think that the speaker deserves the ability to finish this year’s process, through the appropriations process, through the battle of funding government, through the Ukraine debate and border, and to honor the commitments he's made,” Roy said on the show.

Read more:

dcexaminer »

How Kevin McCarthy Defied the Freedom Caucus and Averted a ShutdownThe irony of the Speaker’s surprise last-minute move was that it was his only play all along.

Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker this week. 'Bring it on,' McCarthy says -WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Matt Gaetz said Sunday he will try to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a fellow Republican, from his leadership position this week after McCarthy relied on Democratic support to pass legislation that avoided a government shutdown. “Bring it on,” McCarthy responded. Gaetz, a longtime McCarthy nemesis, said in broadcast interviews that McCarthy was in “brazen, material breach” of agreements he...

Kaiser Gates Signs Two-Year Two-Way Contract With PelicansKaiser Gates Signs Two-Year Two-Way Contract With Pelicans - RealGM Wiretap

Three victims found at Dallas shooting scene; two of them shot, two tied up, police saidPolice said one of the three people was fatally shot and had his hands tied at the scene. No suspects are in custody.

Congressional Black Caucus calls on Newsom to appoint Barbara Lee to replace FeinsteinThe Congressional Black Caucus is the latest group to push Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) to appoint Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) to the seat of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who died at age 90 on Friday.

The hardline 'Nutjob Caucus' holding Republican feet to the fireTo supporters it is a conservative North Star -- that rare example of a political movement willing to put the little guy first and stand against corruption and waste in

On Sean Hannity’s radio show on Monday, Roy said that he believes McCarthy should be given the chance to finish the appropriations process and get through the rest of this battle before they bring up a motion to vacate.

EPA STATE GRANTS COULD FUND GREEN POLICIES DEMOCRATS COULDN'T GET AT FEDERAL LEVEL

Their comments come amid threats from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to bring a motion to vacate this week. Gaetz had previously said he would move to remove the speaker if he brought a clean continuing resolution to the floor, which he did on Saturday. So now, Gaetz said the motion to vacate will come sometime this week.

But a number of his hard-line conservative colleagues disagree with his position.

“I think that the speaker deserves the ability to finish this year’s process, through the appropriations process, through the battle of funding government, through the Ukraine debate and border, and to honor the commitments he's made,” Roy said on the show.

But, the Texas Republican caveated that, saying that McCarthy “must” use this time to secure the border, cut spending below the $1.59 trillion caps set in the debt ceiling, and consult with the conference before trying to pass aid for Ukraine.

“If you agree to a deal to give a single dollar to Ukraine and we haven't secured the border, then it is the whole new game,” Roy said on the radio show. “The gloves are off, then.”

Donalds concurred, saying that he doesn’t believe the motion to vacate is something the conference should be “engaged in at all right now” and instead, they should focus on passing all 12 appropriations bills and ensuring the government stays funded, securing the border, and they cut spending.

He said that Gaetz’s rhetoric on the motion to vacate and the constant threat looming over McCarthy’s head is a distraction from the work the conference has to get done.

“We should be focusing on spending bills, and securing the border and decreasing our deficits,” Donalds said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

This is a blow to Gaetz’s hopes to oust McCarthy as he needs all the Republican support he can garner in order to do so, especially from those who voted against McCarthy to become speaker to begin with, such as Roy and Gaetz.

It is unclear how Democrats would vote if a motion to vacate is activated and brought to the floor.