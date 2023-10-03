Two elderly brothers went missing during a fishing trip. One was found dead in the water. The other is still missing

Minas Khacheryan, 86, and his brother. Grigor Khacheryan, 78, in photos from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Minas Khacheryan’s body was found, but his brother remains missing.An 86-year-old man who went missing Friday was found dead under a bridge near an aqueduct in Lancaster on Monday.

The man’s 78-year-old brother, authorities said, is still missing and officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vowed to continue the search for him Tuesday in the water. Minas Khacheryan and his younger brother, Grigor Khacheryan, were reported missing Friday by family.

Sheriff officials said the two had been last seen Friday morning in the 1000 block of East Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale. By Monday, officials said the two had been spotted fishing near the California aqueduct.Minas Khacheryan’s body was spotted Monday under a bridge on 195th Street West and West Avenue G in Lancaster.

The cause of death is still under investigation, officials said, but no foul play is suspected.

Read more:

latimes »

Three victims found at Dallas shooting scene; two of them shot, two tied up, police saidPolice said one of the three people was fatally shot and had his hands tied at the scene. No suspects are in custody.

Two people arrested after traffic stop in Flagler County, one accused of trafficking fentanylThe Bunnell Police Department arrested Travis Layfield, 43, on fentanyl trafficking charges. Jami McKinnon, 48, is facing a charge of driving on a suspended license.

San Jose: Two children die, one injured after falling into swimming pool at residential daycareTwo of the children were pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. The third child was expected to survive.

The Supreme Court Could Hear Not One, But Two, Abortion Cases This TermThe nine unelected Justices are back in action. Here's what fresh hell awaits us.

One dead, two injured in Hayward shootingA 43-year-old Redwood City man was killed in a shooting early Monday morning in Hayward. Two other people were shot but survived.

Double trouble: Infamous 'eagle killer' bacterium produces not one, but two toxinsThe cyanobacterium Aetokthonos hydrillicola produces not just one, but two highly potent toxins. Scientists describe the second toxin, which had remained elusive until now. Even in low concentrations, it can destroy cells and is similar to substances currently used in cancer treatment. Two years ago, the same team established that the first toxin from the cyanobacterium is the cause of a mysterious disease among bald eagles in the USA.

Minas Khacheryan, 86, and his brother. Grigor Khacheryan, 78, in photos from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Minas Khacheryan’s body was found, but his brother remains missing.An 86-year-old man who went missing Friday was found dead under a bridge near an aqueduct in Lancaster on Monday.

The man’s 78-year-old brother, authorities said, is still missing and officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vowed to continue the search for him Tuesday in the water.

Minas Khacheryan and his younger brother, Grigor Khacheryan, were reported missing Friday by family.

Sheriff officials said the two had been last seen Friday morning in the 1000 block of East Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale. By Monday, officials said the two had been spotted fishing near the California aqueduct.Minas Khacheryan’s body was spotted Monday under a bridge on 195th Street West and West Avenue G in Lancaster.

The cause of death is still under investigation, officials said, but no foul play is suspected.

In a statement, sheriff officials said they would continue the search for Grigor Khacheryan with the help of two dozen divers who would be using sonar to search the water at the aqueduct.Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.For SubscribersCalifornia