Two elderly brothers went missing during a fishing trip. One was found dead in the water. The other is still missing

Minas Khacheryan, 86, and his brother. Grigor Khacheryan, 78, in photos from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Minas Khacheryan’s body was found, but his brother remains missing.An 86-year-old man who went missing Friday was found dead under a bridge near an aqueduct in Lancaster on Monday.
The man’s 78-year-old brother, authorities said, is still missing and officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vowed to continue the search for him Tuesday in the water. Minas Khacheryan and his younger brother, Grigor Khacheryan, were reported missing Friday by family.
Sheriff officials said the two had been last seen Friday morning in the 1000 block of East Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale. By Monday, officials said the two had been spotted fishing near the California aqueduct.Minas Khacheryan’s body was spotted Monday under a bridge on 195th Street West and West Avenue G in Lancaster.
The cause of death is still under investigation, officials said, but no foul play is suspected.
In a statement, sheriff officials said they would continue the search for Grigor Khacheryan with the help of two dozen divers who would be using sonar to search the water at the aqueduct.