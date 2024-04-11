Two Deputies Injured, Suspect Killed in Shootout in Minnetonka

Two Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies were injured while serving a warrant and a suspect was killed during an exchange of gunfire in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka on Wednesday, authorities said. The shootout happened just before 11:20 a.m. One deputy was taken to a hospital with injuries that were “very serious” but not life-threatening, Sheriff Dawanna Witt said at a news conference, while the other was treated on-site and released. The suspect died at the scene.

Investigators were still determining whether it was the person named in the felony warrant, said Drew Evans, superintendent of the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is leading the investigation. The suspect shot first and the deputies returned fire, Evans said

Minnetonka Shootout Deputies Injured Suspect Killed

