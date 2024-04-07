Two Denton ISD Principals Indicted for Allegedly Urging Staff to Vote for Political Candidates

Two public school principals in North Texas have been indicted for allegedly using their school email accounts to urge staff to vote for certain political candidates in the March Republican primary election. The two Denton principals, who are married, are accused of violating state election law and could face up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000 if convicted of the misdemeanor charges , which a Denton County grand jury handed down on Tuesday.
Lindsay Luján, Denton Independent School District’s director of special programs and principal of Alexander Elementary School, allegedly sent an email to school staff on Feb. 5 encouraging them to vote for Republicans who oppose school voucher programs, which would divert money away from public schools and give families taxpayer dollars to pay for their children’s private schooling. The email, a copy of which is included in court documents, includes a link to a scorecard detailing each candidate’s position on public school funding
