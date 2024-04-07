Two Denton ISD Principals Indicted for Allegedly Urging Staff to Vote for Political Candidates

Two public school principals in North Texas have been indicted for allegedly using their school email accounts to urge staff to vote for certain political candidates in the March Republican primary election. The two Denton principals, who are married, are accused of violating state election law and could face up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000 if convicted of the misdemeanor charges , which a Denton County grand jury handed down on Tuesday.

Lindsay Luján, Denton Independent School District’s director of special programs and principal of Alexander Elementary School, allegedly sent an email to school staff on Feb. 5 encouraging them to vote for Republicans who oppose school voucher programs, which would divert money away from public schools and give families taxpayer dollars to pay for their children’s private schooling. The email, a copy of which is included in court documents, includes a link to a scorecard detailing each candidate’s position on public school funding

Denton ISD Principals Indicted School Email Accounts Political Candidates Republican Primary Election Violation State Election Law Jail Fine Misdemeanor Charges Lindsay Luján Denton Independent School District Special Programs Alexander Elementary School Vote Republicans School Voucher Programs Public Schools Taxpayer Dollars Private Schooling Court Documents Scorecard Public School Funding

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2 Denton ISD principals criminally charged for violating state election lawsTwo Denton ISD administrators are facing criminal charges for allegedly conducting an electioneering scheme using their school emails.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

2 Denton ISD principals charged, accused of electioneering schemeAlexander Elementary Principal Lindsay Lujan and Borman Elementary Principal Jesus Lujan, her husband, each were charged with unlawful use of internal mail...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Denton ISD Principals Indicted on Election ChargesA pair of Denton ISD elementary school principals were indicted on election-charges on Tuesday two months after Paxton accused the two of stumping for certain candidates in emails to their staff in February.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Two Denton school district principals indicted on charges of illegal electioneeringA grand jury indicted the principals for allegedly using their school emails to encourage staff to vote for certain candidates in the March primary.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Denton ISD announces postponement of new school opening as it deals with budget cutsDenton ISD, which is dealing with the budget cuts that are plaguing school districts across the state, said it is postponing plans to open a new elementary school.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles pulls plan to use proficiency reviews to fire principalsHouston Independent School District’s Superintendent Mike Miles addressed and clarified communication on the district’s performance screening after more than 100 principles got notices last week they interpreted as threats that if they didn’t improve, they could lose their jobs.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »