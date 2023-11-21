Two Dead in Suspected Terrorist Attack at Rainbow Bridge

Two people are dead in a suspected terrorist attack at the Rainbow Bridge that connects the United States and Canada at Niagara Falls after a car exploded on the U.S. side of the border crossing. Police sources told Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams that the explosion was an attempted terror attack and the vehicle was full of explosives. Two men in the car are dead, according to the police sources.
Sources told ABC News that investigators located some sort of briefcase or suitcase at the scene of the explosion. The investigators are treating the object as a possible explosive device as a precaution and the bomb squad is handling the package. One injured person is currently being evaluated and treated for injuries sustained at the scene, according to Jim Suitor, director of public safety and emergency management at the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center via the Washington Post. The medical center received the injured person, who multiple reports have said is a border patrol officer, at around 11:30 a.m
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ALNewsNetwork - 🏆 583. / 51 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »
Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »