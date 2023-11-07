Two Dead and Two Hospitalized in Carbon Monoxide Incident

Two people died and two others were airlifted to a nearby hospital after a carbon monoxide incident in Carbon County. The incident occurred on November 4, 2023, in a remote area in the northwest part of the county. Four people were affected, and two of them lost their lives. The remaining two were flown to a nearby hospital for specialized treatment. The identities of the victims have not been released.

