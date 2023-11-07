HEAD TOPICS

Two Dead and Two Hospitalized in Carbon Monoxide Incident

KUTV2News1 min.

Two people died, and two others were airlifted to a nearby hospital after an apparent carbon monoxide incident in Carbon County. Additional details, including the identities of those who were killed during the incident, were not released.

Two people died and two others were airlifted to a nearby hospital after a carbon monoxide incident in Carbon County. The incident occurred on November 4, 2023, in a remote area in the northwest part of the county. Four people were affected, and two of them lost their lives. The remaining two were flown to a nearby hospital for specialized treatment. The identities of the victims have not been released.

United States Headlines

