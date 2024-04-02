Two Cousins Arrested for Shooting at Houston Fast Food Restaurant

In their first court appearances Tuesday morning, prosecutors asked for high bonds for both and the judge agreed. She set Nwabuisi's bond at $450,000 and Bailey's at $170,000. "I believe that these defendants are a threat to the community, their continued actions show that they are a danger and I believe that they need to remain in custody pending the resolution of these cases,” said Harris County Assistant D.A. Jesse Pence.

If the cousins do post bail, the judge ordered them to stay away from each other and stay out of fast food restaurants.On March 2, just before 8 p.m., Houston police responded to a shooting at theA manager was shot and wounded when Nwabuisi fired 11 shots inside the restaurant, according to HPD. According to court documents, surveillance video showed a woman identified as Faith Bailey going into the restaurant. After getting a drink and bag of food, she leaves but returns 30 seconds later with a man, identified as Nwabuisi, who police say started shootin

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KHOU / 🏆 330. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Houston fatal shooting: Woman shoots two men inside apartment complex before fleeing with two childrenOne man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Two passengers killed in I-15 crash, two drivers arrested for suspected DUIA Honda Civic rear-ended an SUV then sat disabled in the middle of the freeway north of Miramar. A Chevrolet pickup truck slammed into the stalled Honda

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Houston shooting: Woman killed in evening shooting in SE Houston, police investigatingHouston police are investigating after a deadly shooting in southeast Houston on Sunday evening.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Houston firefighters react to settlement agreement with City of HoustonMayor John Whitmire announces historic $650 million settlement with Houston Professional Firefighters’ Association, ending years-long impasse over pay and ensuring eight years of back pay and raises for firefighters.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Houston weather: Hail expected in Houston-area through SundayHeavy rain, frequent lighting, strong winds and hail expected through Sunday evening in Houston.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Houston council members raise questions over long-awaited contract for Houston firefightersDeal may not be done until June

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »