Two Cousins Arrested for Shooting at Houston Fast Food Restaurant

In their first court appearances Tuesday morning, prosecutors asked for high bonds for both and the judge agreed. She set Nwabuisi's bond at $450,000 and Bailey's at $170,000. "I believe that these defendants are a threat to the community, their continued actions show that they are a danger and I believe that they need to remain in custody pending the resolution of these cases,” said Harris County Assistant D.A. Jesse Pence.
If the cousins do post bail, the judge ordered them to stay away from each other and stay out of fast food restaurants.On March 2, just before 8 p.m., Houston police responded to a shooting at theA manager was shot and wounded when Nwabuisi fired 11 shots inside the restaurant, according to HPD. According to court documents, surveillance video showed a woman identified as Faith Bailey going into the restaurant. After getting a drink and bag of food, she leaves but returns 30 seconds later with a man, identified as Nwabuisi, who police say started shootin
