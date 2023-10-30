Two bodies found aboard migrant boat intercepted off Canary Island of Tenerife

MADRID (AP) — The bodies of two people were found aboard a boat carrying more than 200 migrants that was located off the Canary Island of Tenerife early Monday, Spain’s Marine Rescue Service said.

The service was not immediately able to give further information about the victims. It said the boat was carrying 34 minors. It was the third boat migrant boat to arrive at the island Monday. A second boat was carrying 83 people and a third 95.

Some 23,500 people have arrived on the Canary Islands by boat between Jan. 1 and Oct. 15. That’s a 90% increase from the same period last year.German Cabinet approves legislation meant to ease deportations of rejected asylum-seekers headtopics.com

Spain’s acting Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska was to visit Senegal Monday for talks on ways of clamping down on the boat departures.

