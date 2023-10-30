Two bodies found aboard migrant boat intercepted off Canary Island of Tenerife

The bodies of two people were found aboard a boat carrying more than 200 migrants that was located off the Canary Island of Tenerife early Monday, Spain’s Marine Rescue Service said. The service was not immediately able to give further information about the victims. It said the boat was carrying 34 minors. It was the third boat migrant boat to arrive at the island Monday. A second boat was carrying 83 people and a third 95.

Most of the migrants come from sub-Saharan African countries and most of the boats depart from Senegal. Spain's acting Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska was to visit Senegal Monday for talks on ways of clamping down on the boat departures. Spanish authorities are planning to convert unused military barracks and installations into temporary shelters for migrants to deal with the increased arrivals.

United States Headlines Read more: sdut »

Two children dead, two others injured following child abuse call in LancasterL.A. County Sheriff's deputies responding to a child abuse call found four children suffering cuts in Lancaster on Saturday. Two of the children died. Read more ⮕

More than 1,000 pay tribute to Maine's mass shooting victims on day of prayer, reflection on tragedyTwo juveniles were killed in the crash and two others were injured. Read more ⮕

Tetsuya Tomina Mines the Enigma of Japan's Sado Island in Who Were We?Starring Nana Komatsu and Ryuhei Matsuda, the film explores the nature of love without memory. Read more ⮕

One of two missing fisherman from a Washington-based fishing boat found aliveA Canadian vessel rescued a fisherman floating on a raft miles west of Vancouver Island this week. The man was one of two who had been missing from a Washington-based fishing boat. Read more ⮕

Canadian fishermen rescue man lost at sea for 13 days off Vancouver Island coastA fisherman, missing for 13 days at sea, is lucky to be alive, thanks to a group of Canadians fishing off the coast of Vancouver Island. Read more ⮕

Flock of 44 sheep found two days after escaping from farmA brazen flock of 44 sheep that managed to escaped from their owner’s farm in Ontario, Canada, were found two days later. Read more ⮕