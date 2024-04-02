Two Arrested for Package Thefts in Delaware

Delaware State Police have arrested two people for allegedly stealing a number of packages from businesses around New Castle County. The pair is responsible for 18 thefts between early January and late March. They used a Chevrolet Equinox and a GMC Yukon with fake registrations for the thefts. Troopers observed the GMC pulling into the parking lot of Delaware Park in Wilmington and recognized it as a suspect vehicle. The registration for the GMC was found to be fake.

Delaware Park security notified troopers that the suspects were seen exiting toward another parking lot

