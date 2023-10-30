Two arrested after body found in freezer

Just a few years ago, Shelbie Morris was an eager intern at Geneva County Elementary. Now, she's back touching the hearts of students as a full-time teacher.
With many kids trick-or-treating at different times over the next few days, one thing that doesn't change is the hope for safety.
Two children dead, two others injured following child abuse call in LancasterL.A. County Sheriff's deputies responding to a child abuse call found four children suffering cuts in Lancaster on Saturday. Two of the children died. Read more ⮕
Decomposed body found near HeadlandBecause of the body’s condition, officers could not immediately determine the sex of the person. Read more ⮕
More than 1,000 pay tribute to Maine's mass shooting victims on day of prayer, reflection on tragedyTwo juveniles were killed in the crash and two others were injured. Read more ⮕
4 children found injured, 2 fatally, after deputies respond to report of child abuse in LancasterFour children were found injured, two of them fatally, after sheriff's deputies responded to a report of child abuse in Lancaster, authorities said. Read more ⮕
Oklahoma man found guilty of over 40 counts including child abuse, rapeAn Oklahoma man was found guilty on Thursday of 41 charges including rape and child abuse. Read more ⮕
2 children dead, 2 others hospitalized in Lancaster; person of interest detainedAn investigation was underway in Lancaster after two children were pronounced dead and two others were injured in a suspected child abuse incident. Read more ⮕