'Two and a Half Men' Creator Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen are Friends Again After Public Falling Out

Bakay, 64, said that while he was surprised by Lorre's idea, he completely understood where his co-creator's mind was at. Lorre said it took a lot of time and healing to come around to reaching out for the role but that he believed he had gotten to a place where their disagreements were"old news." He ultimately talked with Sheen's representation who put the two in contact and the process began.

It's not totally surprising, he said, as they worked together successfully for eight seasons -- a whopping 170 episodes -- on . We did 170 episodes together before it all fell apart. And more often than not, we had a good time," Lorre extemporized. "And that friendship just suddenly seemed to be there again. I don’t want to be too mawkish about it, but it was healing," he said."And he was also totally game to make fun of himself.

"That really falls on Charlie being a really good sport," Lorre said."He’s playing a version of himself that has shadows of past problems and he was fine with it." In the end, Sheen's heightened version of himself hosts a poker game at a rehab facility, simply because he knows others there. It was a small but meaningful adjustment that Lorre was happy to make, he said.

Bakay added that while he initially viewed Sheen as a"wild card" element, he believes the reunification of Sheen and Lorre is a great thing for their show which comes to streaming later this month.

United States Headlines Read more: ETNOW »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VARIETY: How Two and a Half Men's Chuck Lorre And Charlie Sheen Made AmendsIt's been 12 years since Charlie Sheen was fired from 'Two and a Half Men.' Now, he's on Chuck Lorre's new show 'Bookie' and they've made amends.

Source: Variety | Read more ⮕

THEAVCLUB: Charlie Sheen and 'little maggot' Chuck Lorre are apparently friends againTwo And A Half Men's Sheen and Lorre are working together again, with Sheen playing himself opposite Sebastian Maniscalco on Lorre's new series Bookie

Source: TheAVClub | Read more ⮕

NEWS4SA: Two men murdered, their vehicle stolen and bodies dumped in Far South Bexar CountySAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in tracking down whoever killed two men and stole their car.Police released images on Monday of the two victims in the hope

Source: News4SA | Read more ⮕

AP: Two Missouri men accused of assaulting officers during riot at the U.S. Capitol chargedTwo Missouri men accused of assaulting police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot, including pushing bike racks that were being used as barricades into a police line, have been charged. Federal charges filed Monday in Washington, D.C., accuse 41-year-old Jared Luther Owens of Farmington and 49-year-old Jason William Wallis of St.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

SDUT: Two Missouri men accused of assaulting officers during riot at the U.S. Capitol chargedTwo Missouri men accused of assaulting police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot, including pushing bike racks that were being used as barricades into a police line, have been charged

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

ABC: Two Missouri men accused of assaulting officers during riot at U.S. Capitol chargedTwo Missouri men accused of assaulting police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot, including pushing bike racks that were being used as barricades into a police line, have been charged

Source: ABC | Read more ⮕