Twitch Bans Content Focusing on Intimate Body Parts

The latest update to Twitch’s community guidelines is oddly specific. According to the update, starting March 29th, “content that focuses on intimate body parts for a prolonged period of time will not be allowed.” The move is, without a doubt, a targeted response to the new Twitch “meta” wherein streamers project gameplay onto a green-screened part of their bodies, specifically the breasts or buttocks.

The trend was popularized by Morgpie, a creator known for pushing the boundaries of Twitch’s streaming policies. Earlier this month, she streamed herself playing Fortnite with the gameplay projected on her butt. During her stream today, she wore a green screen cut-out shirt making her head and chest the only parts of her a viewer could see. Others capitalized on the new meta by projecting gameplay on various body parts, but with today’s announcement, such activity will become a bannable offense

